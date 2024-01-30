Bear attacks and injures another man in Kothagudem

The creature entered Ambedkar Colony in the village and attacked a man, Kancharla Tirupathi when he was coming out of his house on Tuesday inflicting bleeding injuries on his legs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 08:09 PM

Kothagudem: A sloth bear which strayed into Maddukur village of Chandrugonda mandal in the district has attacked and injured yet another man.

It might be recalled that the bear injured a retired SCCL employee N Rama Rao when he was walking on the bund of a tank at the village on Monday.

As the family members of the injured man came out and started shouting, the animal ran into nearby agriculture fields. Forest, revenue and police officials visited the village and told the villagers not to panic as efforts were being made to catch the bear.

FDO Koteshwar Rao informed that four teams have been formed to search and catch the animal.

The forest department would pay the medical expenses to the injured persons as per the department rules.

Tahsildar Sajiya Sultana, Sub-Inspector of Police M Ravi visited the village.