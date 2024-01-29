Bear attacks and injures man in Kothagudem

29 January 2024

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A retired SCCL employee suffered bleeding injuries in an attack by a sloth bear at Maddukur village of Chandrugonda mandal in the district on Monday.

It was said that the incident occurred when the employee N Rama Rao was walking on the bund of a tank at the village.

The bear attacked him from behind causing injuries in his neck and head.

He managed to escape from the animal and reached the village after which he was shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

His condition was said to be stable. On learning of the incident the forest officials visited the spot to take stock of the situation.