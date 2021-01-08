Bedtime beauty hacks to look young

Besides a good night’s sleep, following a few dos and don’ts help in the rejuvenation of skin

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:28 pm 6:54 pm

Quality sleep helps revitalise body, mind and improves our mood. Sleep is key to feeling and looking youthful. Wrinkles, dull complexion and fine lines on skin are formed due to an innumerable array of things like harsh ultraviolet (UV) sunrays, dust, air pollution and harsh chemicals which come in contact with skin during day time.

Sleep is the most powerful rejuvenating treatment and a good night’s sleep keeps one young, slim and sexy by strengthening mental and physical health of an adult. The skin goes through renewal process at night which helps to retain radiant, smooth and youthful skin.

A bedtime beauty care routine is of much importance so that the skin is cleansed of makeup, pollutants, dirt and all the impurities that are deposited on it during the day. We should ensure that the skin is clean and the pores are free, so that the skin’s repair and renewal can be carried out properly. So, night-time cleansing is of utmost importance.

A nightly routine helps to delay the formation of lines and wrinkles, keeping the skin smooth and youthful. It also keeps the skin and facial muscles toned, strengthening the supportive tissues and preserving the elasticity and resilience of the skin.

Day-time care involves cleansing and toning, but protection is the main aspect. Night-time care basically involves restoration and maintenance. It involves thorough cleansing, including the removal of makeup, care of the area around eyes, nourishing and massage of the skin. If the skin is oily, or if there is acne, night care may also involve the application of products to control the condition.

Here are some do and don’ts of night care:

Dos

* Products for cleansing should be selected according to skin type and individual needs. For example, a hydrant cleansing gel for dry skin; for oily and combination skin, a cleansing lotion or light cleansing milk; for acne, pimples or rashy skin, a medicated cleanser.

* After cleansing, the skin should be wiped with a rose-based skin tonic, using cotton wool.

* If the skin is dry, nourish and massage it with a nourishing cream. Apply it on the face and massage it with outward and slightly upward movements. Wipe off excess cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime.

* Apply the cream on the neck too and massage it with both hands, starting from the chin and going downwards. The pressure should not be applied when bringing the hands back to the chin, but only as you massage downwards. This helps to delay formation of lines on the neck and also reduces double chins.

* For all skin types, an under-eye cream should be applied around the eyes and wiped off with moist cotton wool after 15 minutes.

* The hands may be massaged with hand cream, especially around the nails, so that the cuticle remains soft.

* If there is acne/pimples, apply medicated lotion on the eruptions and leave on overnight. If there are pimple marks, apply an anti-blemish cream only on the marks and leave on overnight.

Don’ts

* Don’t use oily cleansers and nourishing / night creams if the skin is oily.

* Don’t leave the cream on around eyes at night, while you sleep. It can lead to puffiness around eyes.

