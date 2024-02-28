Watch: Man demands 90 ml liquor after jumping into Hussain Sagar

The incident, which reportedly occurred a month ago, has gained attention as the footage resurfaced online.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 12:30 PM

Hyderabad: A video showing a man demanding 90 ml of liquor from police authorities after jumping into the Hussain Sagar lake in the city has gone viral on social media.

The unidentified young man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, can be seen in the video negotiating with police officers from the lake’s shore. When urged to come out of the water, he insisted on being provided with 90 ml of alcohol.