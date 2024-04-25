Congress releases charge sheet against BJP

25 April 2024

Hyderabad: Charging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hatching conspiracies to do away with SC, ST and OBC reservations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the saffron party coined the 400 seats slogan with an agenda to scrap reservations.

There was constitutional protection for SC and ST reservations and the court has also permitted increasing reservation for OBCs. However, the BJP was trying to implement the RSS agenda and scrap the reservations, he said after releasing the charge sheet against BJP at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday.

AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and a few Cabinet Ministers also participated in the charge sheet releasing programme.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister reminded that in the past the BJP had implemented the RSS agenda including triple talaq, Article 370, demonetization, Uniform Civil code, Citizen Amendment Act etc.

The RSS was keen to abolish the reservations by 2025. Accordingly, the BJP coined the “Ab ki bar 400 par” slogan to achieve two-thirds majority in the parliament for scrapping the SC, ST and OBC reservations, the Chief Minister accused.

“All the SC, ST and OBC community members have to be cautious. Every vote you cast to the BJP will be used for scrapping the reservations that were provided by the Congress,” Revanth Reddy said.

Our leader MP Rahul Gandhi has been stressing that after coming to power, the Congress government would conduct an x-ray of the entire nation, besides BC census. Based on their population, the Congress would increase the reservations for the community, he said.

“These elections are a fight between those supporting the reservations and those opposing them,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister was also very critical of the BJP for introducing anti-farm laws and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tender an unconditional apology to the farming community in the Parliament.

This apart, the common man’s back was broken due to escalating prices of essential commodities. Right from handlooms to MSMEs, GST was imposed by the BJP government and even match box and incense sticks were not spared, he slammed.

The BJP government had imposed a financial burden of Rs.168 lakh crores on the people of the nation. This apart, the Prime Minister had raised Rs.113 lakh crores debts in the last 10 years, he charged.

“All the assets that were generated by the Congress government in the past were being distributed among the corporates by the BJP government,” Revanth Reddy said.