Six romantic K-drama series to look out for on Netflix

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Image: Netflix

Hyderabad: According to Netflix, between 2018 to 2022, the global viewership of Netflix’s K-Romance titles tripled. In 2022 alone, more than 90 per cent of this viewing came from outside South Korea.

If you have been swept off your feet by Crash Landing on You, or Extraordinary Attorney Woo, then brace yourselves for these latest romantic K-pop series that will melt your heart.

With subtitles and some amazing storylines, Netflix’s K-pop series have become fans’ favourite for some time now.

See You in My 19th Life

In this spinoff from a hit webtoon, Shin Hye-sun stars as a heroine who can remember all her past lives. As a young girl in her 18th life, she falls for a thoughtful boy next door. In her 19th life, she tries to make her way back to him, only to find he has become a cold man who doesn’t want to get close to anyone.

King The Land

A wealthy heir cannot stand fake smiles. He meets a girl whose bright smile is part of her job in one of his family businesses. He immediately dislikes her, writing her off as someone who hides her true self behind a fake smile.

Former global K-Pop idols Jun-ho and Yoona team up for the first time as actors in this much-anticipated “enemies to lovers” K-Romance. The show will be premiering on June 17.

Behind Your Touch

Rom-com queen Han Ji-min plays a veterinarian in a small town who has a very strange gift of psychometry. When she convinces a detective of her abilities, they team up to solve neighbourhood crimes.

Destined with You

K-Romance powerhouses Cho Boa and Rowoon (also a K-Pop idol) combine their star wattage in this sweeping saga. Rowoon plays a hotshot lawyer who has it all but is haunted by a family curse. And it turns out that the woman who is key to breaking this curse is none other than the seemingly ordinary civil servant played by Cho.

A Time Called You

Ahn Hyo-seop (from Business Proposal) and Jeon Yeo-been (from Vincenzo) star in this remake of the classic Taiwanese romance Someday or One Day. Jeon’s character travels back in time to 1998 and meets a man played by Ahn, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her late boyfriend.

In fact, each lead takes on the challenge of playing two characters who look identical, but have completely different personalities — and all the complications that create when it comes to love. The show will be premiering in the third quarter of this year.

Doona!

A college student (Yang Se-jong) navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he’s living with a former K-Pop sensation, played by real-life former K-Pop star Suzy.

Their relationship starts out as one of mutual misunderstanding and dislike, and grows over time into one of love and trust. This show will be premiering in the fourth quarter of 2023.