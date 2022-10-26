‘Best Signature Contest’ launched in Hyderabad to support crematorium workers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: In a one-of-its-kind initiative to benefit the funeral service workers of the city, JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad (JCIBPH), a non-profit global organization, on Wednesday launched a fundraising activity ‘Best Signature Contest’.

According to JCIBPH president Rakesh Dhannarapu, the aim is to provide assistance and alleviate the suffering of 4,000 funeral service workers in nearly 500 crematoriums and graveyards in Hyderabad and adjoining areas. “We aim to raise Rs 5 lakh through this initiative and support the education of their children, their health insurance, improvements in their working conditions and their safety,” he said.

VC Sajjanar, vice-chairman and managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who unveiled the contest, said, “many people who lost loved ones to Covid were unable to even say their final goodbyes. But these crematorium workers ensured dignity in their death, putting their lives in danger.” He described the funeral workers as unacknowledged and overlooked ones.

To participate in the contest online, one can visit www.jcibph.in and winners will walk away with Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 as first, second, and third prizes respectively. Five consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each will be given.