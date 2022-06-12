Beware of those creating religious conflict: Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar administering vaccine to a Haj pilgrim after inaugurating the vaccination camp organised by Telangana Haj Committee in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar advised the public to be cautious towards a section of the people who were trying to create conflict between Hindus and Muslims. He also advised the people to maintain restraint towards the political leaders those trying to make politics in the name of religion.

Minister made comments while inaugurating a vaccination camp for Haj pilgrims organised by Telangana Haj Committee in Hussenipura here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the entire country facing the situation to bow down before the world because of controversial comments against Mohammad Prophet made by one person. Stating that India was facing severe resistance from Arab countries, he opined that it was not good for the nation.

It was quite natural that demons would also exist in the areas where the gods exist. The BJP cadre in the country has become demons. It was a tradition in Haj Yatra to hit demons with stones before having the darshan of Allah.

He asked the Haj pilgrims to pray to Allah to give more strength to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to chase demons away from the country with the blessing of Allah and stay safe for the people of the State as well as the country.

The Minister said India was not the property of anybody and the country was home to all religions. He made it clear that there was no question of excusing the people if anybody tries to humiliate religions for their political gains.

The Chief Minister was giving equal priority to all religions in the State. It was the Telangana government, which was respecting the traditions and festivals of all religions. As part of it, the State government was making arrangements for Haj pilgrims.

While BJP was trying to gain benefit by provoking a religion, the TRS government had been striving hard for the welfare and development of all sections of the society, he noted.

He said Karimnagar was known for Hindu and Muslim brotherhood and some of the people were making provocative statements. There was no need to take their comments into consideration. They would be taken care of by Allah, he said.

Haj is the most sacred place in the world. Though people have enough money, all the people would not get an opportunity to embark on the expedition of Haj Yatra. People who are going for the sacred pilgrimage are the luckiest persons, the Minister said.

Haj Committee member Syed Ghulam Ahammad said that in the entire country, Chandrashekhar Rao was the only secular Chief Minister, who was giving equal priority to all sections of the society. He promised to provide all kinds of assistance to Haj pilgrims.

The Minister distributed Haj prayer material to the pilgrims. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, TRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were also present.