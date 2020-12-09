Bhadradri Mukkoti celebrations to be a low-key affair

Float festival to be conducted in an artificial tank instead of on river Godavari this year in the wake of Covid pandemic

By | Published: 8:59 pm 9:14 pm

Bhadrachalam: The Mukkoti celebrations (Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayuktha Adhyanothsavams, according to Telugu almanac) of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple here will be a low-key affair this year.

The celebrations will be held without the colourful ‘Teppotsavam’ (float festival), on of the main events that marks Mukkoti celebrations and usually conducted on river Godavari. Similarly, the daily ceremonial processions will not be taken out, said temple Executive Officer M Sivaji here on Wednesday.

The celebrations will be confined to the temple premises in the wake of the Covid-19. The decision has been taken following the recent instructions from the Endowment Commissioner, who wanted the Covid-19 norms obeyed during the celebrations, he said.

The celebrations comprising Pagalpattu, Rapathu and Vilasothsavalu will begin on December 15 and conclude on 10th of January 2021. The main events, Teppotsavam will be held on Dec 24, Uttara Dwara Darshanam on Dec 25 and Viswarupa Seva on Jan 10, 2021.

As there are no ceremonial processions celebrating the avatars (incarnations) of Lord Rama, the temple’s Vaidika Committee decided to install all the avatars at Chitrakuta Mandapam on the temple premises for darshan of the Lord by the devotees.

For the purpose of conducting the Teppotsavam a water tank is being conducted on the temple premises. The Teppotsavam will be conducted in a miniature mode instead of conducting it on the traditional boat, Hamsavahanam, Shivaji added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .