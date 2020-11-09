Bhadradri temple earns Rs 66.51 lakh

The last time the hundi was counted was on June 10 when the temple earned Rs 27.52 lakh

Kothagudem: Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district has earned an amount of Rs 66.51 lakh over a period of 152 days, informed the temple authorities.

The temple’s hundi counting took place on Monday. Normally, the hundi counting takes place every two to three months depending on the rush of devotees. But this time around, the temple hundi was counted after a long gap of 152 days in view of decline in the devotees’ rush.

Monday’s hundi collection includes 80 grams of gold, one kg of silver, 200 US dollars, 170 UAE dirhams among others. The last time the hundi was counted was on June 10 when the temple earned Rs 27.52 lakh.

