Bhagvad Gita a source of inspiration

Gita Jayanthi celebration was organised at Sloka The School, Manikonda on December 20. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest HG Vedanta Chaitanya Prabhu. Sloka Group Chairman Srinivas Reddy, Group MD Sangameshwar Gupta and Board of Directors were the other guest who lit the lamp at the inaugural function.

The event began with the welcome address by organisers Tejaswi and Neeraja followed by a beautiful rendition of a devotional song by music teacher Hima Bindu. School Principal Naveen Reddy spoke about the facilities and teaching methodology adopting by the school.

Chief Guest HG Vedanta Chaitanya Prabhu spoke about the essence of Bhagvad Gita and the teachings of the sacred book. He said that the holy book is an inspiration for the youth. Chants of ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ rent the air with the audience chanting them in unison.

School club in-charges received a batch and their appointment order from the chief guest. At the cultural event, Anvitah of class VI with other students performed a skit on Krishna and Gopika. Students from classes V and VII performed a magic show while a group of students performed a patriotic song and then a group dance.

A group of students also performed Yoga at the event driving the message of fitness and health. Ananta and Aashayein were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000 each for winning gold and silver at the Asian KungFu Federation. Principal Naveen Reddy proposed the vote of thanks.

