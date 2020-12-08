Bharat bandh total and peaceful in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, extending support to the bandh call, had appealed to all sections of society to observe the bandh to express solidarity with the agitating farmers in New Delhi.

By | Published: 11:45 am 12:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers’ organisations in protest against the new farm laws evoked tremendous response in Telangana State on Tuesday with shops and business establishments downing shutters, TSRTC buses remaining confined to depots and Ministers and TRS leaders staging rasta rokos on National Highways across the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, extending support to the bandh call, had appealed to all sections of society to observe the bandh to express solidarity with the agitating farmers in New Delhi.

In erstwhile Nalgonda district, all 739 TRSRTC buses remained confined to their respective depots when members of Left parties staged dharna in front of the main gates of bus depots at Nalgonda, Devarakonda, Miryalaguda, , Narketpally, Suryapet, Kodad and Yadagirigutta.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy led a rally of 2,000 tractors that started from Tekumatla and will culminate in a maha dharna at Jangaon cross roads on National Highway 65. TRS activists also took our bike rallies in several parts of the district.

In erstwhile Medak district, farmers’ organisations, TRS, Congress and Left party leaders organized sit-ins in various important junctions across the district.

In Patancheru, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy led farmers and activists for a sit-in on NH-65 near Patancheru.

In erstwhile, the bandh was total and peaceful with TSRTC buses remaining off the roads. TRS activists led by MLA Diwakar Rao, and several farmers unions gathered in front of Mancherial bus depot and raised slogans against the Centre.

Chennur MLA Balka Suman extended solidarity to the agitating farmers who staged rasta roko at Indraram junction on Hyderabad-Mancherial Rajiv Rahadari. The MLA said the new farm laws would have a disastrous impact on the agriculture sector in the country.

In erstwhile Warangal district, commercial establishments, banks and other shops remained closed in response to the nationwide bandh call. TRS leaders including Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLAs staged rasta roko near Kazipet on Hyderabad –Warangal highway protesting against the anti-farmer laws enacted by the Modi government.

TRS leader and Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatraramana Reddy along with party workers staged a dharna in front of bus depot at Bhupalpally town. The BJP government at the Centre, he said, was working against the interest of the farming community in the country and demanded immediate repeal of the acts.

In erstwhile Khammam district, farmers and activists of TRS and Left parties took to the streets extending support to the Bharath Bandh.

TRS cadres took out a massive bike rally supporting the bandh in Khammam city. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswar Rao are scheduled to join the protests in the city.

In Nizamabad too, the situation was the same with ruling party leaders taking out rallies and staging sit-ins in front of bus depots.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .