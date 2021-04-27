Bharat Biotech responds positively to Telangana’s request

This message was conveyed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who held a meeting with Dr. Krishna Ella, MD, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday at BRKR Bhavan following directions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Published: 2:36 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which produces Covaxin, has responded positively to Telangana State government’s request to provide maximum vaccine doses to the State.

This message was conveyed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who held a meeting with Dr. Krishna Ella, MD, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday at BRKR Bhavan following directions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Secretary pointed out that the Chief Minister had decided to vaccinate the entire population against Covid-19 free of cost. He requested the CMD to ensure supply of maximum doses and give priority to Telangana to facilitate administration of vaccine to all the people in the State.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industry and Dr. Sai Prasad, Director Bharat Biotech also participated in the meeting.

