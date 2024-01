Bharat Kumar emerges chess champion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:35 PM

Winners of the chess tournament, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Top-seeded Bharat Kumar emerged champion in the 5th One Day Rapid Open Prize Money Chess tournament, conducted at the RACE Chess Academy, Madhapur, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Bharat scored 5.5 points from six rounds to be tied with P Shanmukha. In the tie-break, the former emerge champion.

Results: 1. Bharat Kumar Reddy P (5.5), 2.Shanmukha P (5.5), 3. J P Karan (5), 4.G Ravi Krishna (5) 5.Karthikeya Chunchu (5), 6. Pranay Akula (4.5), 7.N.Vihaan Karthikeya (4.5), 8. Saranya Devi Narahari (4.5), 9. U Rithwik Reddy (4.5), 10.Natura Bethi (4.5).

Special Prizes :

Best Female: 1. Narahari Geethika Hasini (4.5), 2.Chaitanya V (4.5), 3. Aishwarya N (4);

Best Veteran: 1. A Ravindra Nadh (4.5), 2. D N Vijayendrakumar (4.5);

Children Special Prizes :

U-7 Boys: 1.Siddarth Chodisetti (3), 2. Om Esh Gottumukala (2);

Girls: 1.Rishika Janga (2);

U-9 Boys: 1. Vihaan Datta Katakam (3), 2. Imadabattini Joel (3);

Girls: 1.Jasveen Kaur (3), 2. V Samikhsa (2.5);

U-11 Boys: 1.Rohit Subramanian (4), 2.Aarush Singhai(4);

Girls: 2. Dudipalli Hamsini (2.5), 2.Gita Akshara Thiyyagura (2);

U-13 Boys: 1. Kruthik Pashikanti (4), 2.Andabatla Satvik(4);

Girls: 1. Navya Sinha (3.5), 2.Aishwarya N (3).

Prize winners with their trophies and chief guest Sri N Seetha Rama Raju of RACE Chess Academy.