Bhatti asks transport officials to generate additional revenue

As part of the pre-budget meetings, the Deputy Chief Minister along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with officials on the budget proposals on Transport and BC Welfare Departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka directed the officials of the Transport Department to find ways to generate additional revenue.

As part of the pre-budget meetings, the Deputy Chief Minister along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with officials on the budget proposals on Transport and BC Welfare Departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday. There was still room for improvement in the performance of the transport department and to explore ways of increasing internal revenue sources, he said.

Since the revenue growth in the current financial year was not as expected, the budget proposals need to be made according to the actual requirements, he said. Appreciating the efforts of RTC to reduce the corporation losses, Bhatti asked the officials to take measures to reduce expenditure and also explore ways of generating revenue. “Government will financially support the RTC in the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme,”he said.

The Finance Minister asked officials to prioritize improving the performance of BC residential schools and conduct a comprehensive study of various schemes to enhance the skills of artisans.

Ponnam Prabhakar said due to the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, there was a need to buy new buses and undertake recruitment in RTC. The government was committed to establish a study circle for the backward classes in every district, he said.

The Minister asked the government to grant funds to construct buildings for Gurukulams and to increase the number of overseas scholarships to more than 300 students per year.

Special Chief Secretary(Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, R&B Principal Secretary Srinivas Raju, BC Welfare Principal Secretary B Venkatesham, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash and other officials were present.