TSRTC withdraws F-24 and T-6 tickets

In the wake of increased passenger traffic in buses due to the recently launched Mahalakshmi scheme, TSRTC on Sunday suspended the Family-24 and T-6 tickets in the Greater Hyderabad region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Announcing this on platform X (formerly Twitter), TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, wrote, “In order to issue Family-24 and T-6 tickets, the conductors have to see the identity cards of the passengers. They have to enter their age. Due to the increase in traffic due to the Mahalakshmi scheme, the conductors are taking a lot of time to issue Family-24 and T-6 tickets. As a result, the journey time of the services is also increasing.”

The Travel As You Like (TAYL) T-6 ticket was priced at Rs.50 and allowed passengers to travel within the city for six hours, between 10 am and 4 pm. At Rs. 300 the Family-24 tickets which were available only on holidays were for families or friends to travel for 24 hours.