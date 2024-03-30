Mahalakshmi scheme will push TSRTC, Civil Supplies Corporation into crisis, says Harish

Addressing party cadre of Gajwel assembly segment as part of a preparatory meeting of the Medak Lok Sabha election at Shamirpet on Saturday, Harish Rao said the State government was paying nothing to TSRTC and Civil Supplies Corporation to meet the expenses from the treasury.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the free bus travel facility for women in RTC buses and Rs.500 LPG cylinder scheme would push the TSRTC and Civil Supplies Corporation into a financial crisis.

Addressing party cadre of Gajwel assembly segment as part of a preparatory meeting of the Medak Lok Sabha election at Shamirpet on Saturday, Harish Rao said the State government was paying nothing to TSRTC and Civil Supplies Corporation to meet the expenses from the treasury. The Congress government could not implement the rest of the schemes promised during the election campaign.

On Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao and his daughter changing loyalties to the Congress soon after the BRS losing power, Rao said the BRS had given everything to Keshava Rao and his family. Stating that such people would not be allowed into the partyfold again, Harish Rao said the BRS had a bright future ahead.

Stating that the Congress government had suspended works worth Rs 150 crore in Gajwel constituency, he said the BRS would not let go free the people who were hindering development in the constituency.

Party candidate from Medak P Venkatrami Reddy, BRS leaders Vanteru Prathapa Reddy, MLC Yadava Reddy and others were present.