NRDC Telangana urges govt to re-evaluate mortgage policy, reduce registration charges

NRDC Telangana chapter representatives met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at the Secretariat here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 08:57 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana chapter of National Real Estate Development Council (NRDC) appealed to the government to abolish existing 10 percent mortgage policy for building permits, cut down high registration charges and scrap GO 50, besides resolving LRS applications issues.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that all measures would be taken to solve the problems being faced by wealth creators who generate revenue to the State exchequer. He said if there were any suitable suggestions on Dharani, they would be examined, besides sending the same to the committee constituted on Dharani.

“The government will take an appropriate decision in addressing the LRS applications. The issue has been pending for the last two or three years despite the applicants paying the fee,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.