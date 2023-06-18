Bhatti’s padayatra lacks response from people: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said the padayatra was aimed at helping Vikramarka getting an upper hand in his party, and not on issues of the people as the latter claimed.

Nalgonda: Calling Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka a leader without direction or goal, Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said there was no response at all to Vikramarka’s ‘people’s march’.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said the padayatra was aimed at helping Vikramarka getting an upper hand in his party, and not on issues of the people as the latter claimed. There was no response to the event with just 150 people attending the meeting held at the Clock Tower centre in Nalgonda on Saturday. The Congress leader was also leveling baseless allegations against him and Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy to get publicity by drawing the attention of media, he added.

Strongly reacting to the comments made by the CLP leader, he pointed out that people were getting irrigation facility through the SLBC low level canal. The SLBC would also be completed soon. The State government had also solved the fluoride issue by providing safe drinking water to every house in the district and irrigation facility would be provided for fluoride affected areas by completing the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme. On the other hand, the Congress leaders had filed a case in the NGT on the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project thus delaying the project.

Terming Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy as Telangana traitors, he said these leaders never participated in the Telangana agitation.