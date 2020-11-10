BHEL area turning out to be the coldest place in Hyderabad

The minimum temperature recorded around 8.30 am on Tuesday in BHEL was 10.2 degree Celsius

Hyderabad: The fast growing residential area of BHEL is turning out to be Hyderabad’s coldest place as well, with the minimum temperature here remaining consistently low compared to other areas in the city.

The minimum temperature recorded around 8.30 am on Tuesday in BHEL was 10.2 degree Celsius. Temperatures, especially at night, are dropping faster here than any other areas of the city. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), in the last four days, the minimum temperature here dropped by over five degree Celsius, i.e., from 16.9 degree Celsius on November 8 to 10.5 degree Celsius on November 11. At Serilingampally too, quite close to BHEL, the temperatures have dipped to 11.3 degree Celsius.

Weather officials said it would not be a surprise if the night temperature dipped to single digits in BHEL in the coming days. A couple of years ago, the temperature at BHEL had fallen to 6.6 degree Celsius. However, last year, the temperature was around 12 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius as the intensity of winter was less across the State.

Meanwhile, the average minimum temperature recorded in the city by the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad on Tuesday morning was 12.8 degree Celsius, which is 6 degrees below normal. In the last three days, the minimum temperature has dropped by five degrees, i.e., from 17.8 degree Celsius to 12.8 degree Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Kohir in Sangareddy. Several districts including Vikarabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla witnessed temperatures around 7 degree Celsius and 9 degree Celsius.

The TSDPS forecast said dry weather could be expected for the next two days, after which light rain was expected at some places. The maximum temperature was expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could be in the range of 15 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius.

