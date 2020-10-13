Bhogle wants CSK to buy Ajinkya Rahane in mid-season transfer window

The middle-order looks in a sorry state and Rahane can provide the stability in the middle which can turn their fortunes around.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:59 pm

Hyderabad: The three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are going through a rough patch. Having lost five of their seven games so far in the tournament, they are languishing at seventh place in the eight-team tournament.

With the tournament reaching mid-way the transfer window is open and noted commentator Harsha Bhogle wants the Dhoni-led CSK to choose Ajinkya Rahane to stabilise their struggling batting order. Rahana, representing Delhi Capitals, has so far played just one match and is eligible for transfer.

The middle-order looks in a sorry state and Rahane can provide the stability in the middle which can turn their fortunes around. Taking to twitter, Bhogle said, “How’s this for a mid-season transfer thought: #CSK desperately need a quality top order batsman. Ajinkya Rahane desperately needs a game. Ajinkya Rahane is not getting a game. #MidnightThoughts.”

How’s this for a mid-season transfer thought: #CSK desperately need a quality top order batsman. Ajinkya Rahane desperately needs a game. Ajinkya Rahane is not getting a game. #MidnightThoughts. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020



Dhoni too conceded that their batting unit is not up to the mark despite their bowling unit striking the form. Known for their chasing abilities, CSK lost most of the matches chasing this tournament.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .