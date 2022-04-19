Bhoiguda fire: Warehouse owner arrested

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: The Gandhinagar police on Tuesday announced the arrest the of D Sampath, the owner of Shravan Traders, the scrap warehouse in Bhoiguda where a massive fire broke out last month, killing 12 migrant workers.

Sampath (47), a resident of Saroornagar who was earlier booked under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), had gone absconding soon after the incident on March 23.

Eleven persons, all migrant workers from Bihar who were sleeping in two rooms on the first floor of the scrap warehouse were charred to death when the fire broke out allegedly due to a short circuit. The death toll in the accident rose to 12 with the lone survivor, Prem Kumar, succumbing to burns while under treatment on Saturday.

Prem Kumar had managed to escape from the burning building by jumping through a small window. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and later to a private hospital at Banjara Hills where he died.

