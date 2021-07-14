Bhongir: Ascend Telecom builds toilets in govt school

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: As a part of its corporate social responsibility, Ascend Telecom Infrastructure has constructed toilets at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Jainapally village of Bibi Nagar mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district.

After coming to know that the schools had no functional toilets, company authorities approached the school headmaster for permission. Circle Head of Ascend Telecom Ramanjaneyulu Kadari said that they have built separate toilets for boys and girls. The newly constructed toilets in the school were inaugurated on Wednesday.