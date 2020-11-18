Bhongir: Stray dogs kill 26 sheep in Pochampally

Chandraiah, owner of the sheep, said, on Wednesday morning, he found 26 sheep of the herd dead when he went to spot where the herd was fenced

Yadadri-Bhongir: About 26 sheep were killed in an attack by stray dogs at Jublakpally of Pochampally mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Chandraiah, owner of the sheep, said, on Wednesday morning, he found 26 sheep of the herd dead when he went to spot where the herd was fenced.

He had sent his sheep into a place which was fenced with iron net, but the stray dogs were managed to enter into the fencing by squeezing through a small gap in the fence.

