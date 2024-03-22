| 4 Year Old Girl Bitten By Strays Dies While Undergoing Treatment In Nirmal

Four-year-old girl dies after stray dog attack in Nirmal

She is the only daughter of Amar Singh, a farmer, while her mother Saritha is a home-maker.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 05:48 PM

Nirmal: A four-year old girl, who sustained serious injuries when a pack of stray dogs attacked her on March 2, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Friday.

Bhukya Shanvi of Thatiguda village was admitted to a hospital in the district headquarters after she received grievous injuries in the stray dog attack.

She is the only daughter of Amar Singh, a farmer, while her mother Saritha is a home-maker.

Amar Singh requested the officials to take steps to address stray dogs menace and to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

Locals said that the dogs were attacking the children and elderly persons in several parts of Pembi mandal at regular intervals. They expressed concern over the safety of their kids and senior citizens.