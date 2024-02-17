Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
Mahabubnagar: Over 20 stray dogs found dead, police launch probe

Villagers alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.

By ANI
Updated On - 17 February 2024, 05:34 PM
Mahabubnagar: Over twenty stray dogs were found dead in Ponnakal village, Addakal mandal in the Mahabubnagar district on Friday night.

After the incident came to light, a group of animal activists approached the police and lodged a complaint.

They alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.

They claimed that around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others were injured.

“According to locals, a few masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the dogs,” Adulapuram Goutham, an animal activist, said.

“We have lodged a complaint with the police officials regarding this incident,” the activist said.

The police said that they have received a complaint and that a probe has been initiated.

More details are awaited.

