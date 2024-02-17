Mahabubnagar: Over 20 stray dogs found dead, police launch probe

Villagers alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.
Mahabubnagar: Over twenty stray dogs were found dead in Ponnakal village, Addakal mandal in the Mahabubnagar district on Friday night.
After the incident came to light, a group of animal activists approached the police and lodged a complaint.
They claimed that around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others were injured.
“According to locals, a few masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the dogs,” Adulapuram Goutham, an animal activist, said.
“We have lodged a complaint with the police officials regarding this incident,” the activist said.
The police said that they have received a complaint and that a probe has been initiated.
More details are awaited.