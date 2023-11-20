Bhoomatha is Congress plan for ‘bhoometha’, says KCR

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao criticized the Congress on Monday, alleging their plot to dismantle the Dharani land registration system and introduce 'Bhoomatha,' which, according to him, was a guise for promoting land encroachments, terming it as their agenda for 'bhoometha' instead of legitimate reforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday that Congress leaders were conspiring to abolish the Dharani land registration system and replace it with what they called ‘Bhoomatha’, which was nothing but their conspiracy for ‘bhoometha’, to facilitate land encroachments. While Dharani had simplified the land management and registration system, ‘Bhoomatha’ would only complicate it, he said.

Participating in the Praja Ashiravada Sabha public meetings in Manakondur, Station Ghanpur, Nakrekal and Nalgonda constituencies on Monday, the BRS chief said the Congress had proposed around 24 columns including one for tenant farmers. This would complicate the entire land management process and raise curtains for corruption, red-tapism and middlemen, leading to unnecessary disputes between land owners and tenant farmers, he warned.

Charging Congress leaders with making irresponsible statements on the 24-hour free power supply, he said the Congress promise of Indiramma Rajyam, which in reality was all about starvation deaths, naxal movements and encounters, made it clear the the Congress would bring those dark days back.

The 10-year BRS rule was devoid of drought, protests and riots which would return if the Congress was voted to power in Telangana. Under the BRS regime, the people were minding their own business and leading peaceful lives as the State was prospering and witnessing growth without any disturbances.

Chandrashekhar Rao also slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sanctioning even one medical college and Navodaya School to Telangana in the last 10 years. He criticised Prime Minister Modi for insisting that the State government fix electricity meters to agriculture pump sets. Following his refusal to toe their line, he said the BJP government imposed a Rs 25,000 crore cut on Central funds during the last five years.

“Why should we vote for the BJP which has not given even a single medical college and a Navodaya school? Voting for the BJP is dropping your vote in the drain,” he said.