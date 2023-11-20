Exodus hits BJP as leaders lost hope of winning, says Harish Rao

When party leaders themselves had no confidence, voting for the BJP candidate in Dubbak would be of no use, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is reviewing the arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's public meeting in Dubbaka scheduled on November 26.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was witnessing an exodus of its party leaders to other parties ahead of the elections because the leaders and cadre of the party had lost hope of winning the elections in Telangana. When party leaders themselves had no confidence, voting for the BJP candidate in Dubbak would be of no use, he said.

The Minister, who made a visit to Dubbak to review the arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting on November 26, said several key leaders like Vijayashanthi, G Vivek, A Chandrashekhar and many others had left the BJP. Stating that the BJP manifesto was a farce, Rao said the saffron party was trying to lure voters with false promises. However, the people would not believe the BJP’s words because they had bitter experiences with them in the past.

The BJP-led Centre made life difficult for weavers and beedi workers by imposing GST on these two products despite strong opposition from BRS. Unlike the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had kept all the promises made during the election campaign. Since he had promised to upgrade Dubbak Hospital to 100 beds when Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy was MLA, he said the BRS government had kept the promise even after the demise of the MLA. Saying that Raghunandan Rao had made a lot of promises during the by-election campaign, but failed to keep any of them, Harish Rao said the BJP MLA was also trying to claim credit for the Dubbak bus station which was constructed under the aegis of Harish Rao.