Bhumi pooja performed for four PS buildings in Cyberabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday laid the foundation stone and performed the bhumi pooja for four new police station buildings in Kadthal, Shamshabad, Nandigama and Cybercrime cell in Cyberabad.

My Home Group chairman Rameshwar Rao sponsored Rs 80 lakh for the construction of the Shamshabad police station. While the new Kadthal police station building will be constructed with Corporate Social Responsibility funds by Fortune Butterfly City Builders, the new building of Nandigama police station will be constructed with CSR funds by NATCO Trust. The new Cybercrime building will come up at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office premises in Gachibowli.

