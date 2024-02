Bhupalpally: Anti naxalite Greyhounds Commando dies of electric shock

The electric wire was set up by villagers to hunt wild animals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 11:23 AM

Bhupalpally: In a shocking incident, A. Praveen, Greyhounds commando (constable), died due to electric shock when he was on combing duty in Mahadevpur forest area in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The electric wire was set up by villagers to hunt wild animals.

Meanwhile, after learning about the death of A Praveen, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.