| Bhupalpally Collector Bhavesh Mishra Sparks Controversy By Asking Attender To Carry Shoes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:58 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: In a shocking incident, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra sparked controversy when he allegedly instructed his attender to hold his shoes outside a local church during Christmas celebrations on Monday.

Reportedly, the Collector directed his attender to wait outside while carrying the shoes. This action sparked discussions about appropriate conduct and respect for subordinates.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms, triggering a wave of reactions and discussions on boundaries of authority, human rights, and colonial traces of attitude among the All India Service officials.

Calls to the Collector got a clarification went unanswered.