District Collector directs officials to speed up ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ works

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Photo: Twitter

Bhupalapally: District Collector Bhavesh Mishra has directed the concerned officials to speed up the work undertaken as part of the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme and take strict measures to complete the work by the end of October.

He held a review meeting with the officials at his office here on Friday to discuss the progress of the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ works. He said that in the first phase of the district, work has been undertaken in 149 schools, but only 47 schools have been fully completed and directed the officials to pay special attention to the work of the remaining schools and complete it quickly.

The Collector also inquired about the details of the progress of the school works by the Mandals through the officials. He said that if any problems arise, the Mandal special officers should take a special initiative and see that the work is completed through the education committees of the local people’s representatives.

He assured that the state government will release funds from time to time without any demand for funds for the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme. Additional Collector Venkateswarlu, ZP CEO Vijayalakshmi, Mandal Special Officials, Engineering Officials and others participated in the meeting.