Warangal: Lions Clubs collect 1,500 kg of e-waste in one month

The Lions Clubs are collecting the e-waste in nine erstwhile districts of Telangana

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Warangal: Lions Clubs in erstwhile Warangal district have embarked on a mission to collect e-waste, as part of which 1500 kg of e-waste was collected in one month.

According to 320F District Governor Kanna Parashuramulu, the campaign was launched on January 13 following a call given by the Lions Club International, India.

“The Lions Clubs are collecting the e-waste in nine erstwhile districts of Telangana,” he said, and urged the people to hand over e-waste to members of the Lions Club instead of dumping the same in an unscientific manner.

“We are collecting unused mobile phones, TV sets, laptops, power-banks, chargers, monitors, printers, home appliances and electronic gadgets. We will continue with the campaign in the coming days too. People can contact district coordinator K Ramgopal Reddy at 7386194151 to hand over e-waste,” he said, adding that they had stored the collected e-waste at Lions’ Bhavan in Hanamkonda before shifting it to a warehouse in Hyderabad. The waste would be later sent to e-waste recycling plants run by organisations that had inked an agreement with the Lions Club.

“India is the third largest country in the world to produce e-waste. More than 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste was produced in 2020-21. By 2050, the country is expected to produce 161 million tonnes. E-waste is raising concerns and thus is also on the Indian Government’s agenda,” Ramgopal Reddy said, adding that only 22.7 percent of the e-waste was being properly destroyed.

“We are also educating the people on e-waste management. Almost 17 types of precious metals can be extracted from this waste, including gold, silver, copper, and nickel,” he said. Meanwhile, official sources said the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation was also contemplating to start collecting e-waste.