Bhupalpally SP emphasises vigilance, transparency in elections

SP Kiran Khare directed officers to carry out stringent checks at checkpoints in collaboration with other relevant departments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:46 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Bhupalpally SP Kiran Khare holds a meeting on elections on Thursday.

Bhupalpally: SP Kiran Khare, who held a meeting with police officers on Thursday, said that the forthcoming elections in the district be conducted in a free and fair manner.

The SP laid out a comprehensive plan aimed at maintaining peace and democracy during the election process. He stressed the importance of determination and vigilance among the police force to safeguard the integrity of the voters.

He directed officers to carry out stringent checks at checkpoints in collaboration with other relevant departments, with the aim of preventing the infiltration of money, liquor, and other materials that could influence voters.

The SP inquired about the status of ongoing investigations, both grave and non-grave cases and provided guidance on how to conduct thorough investigations, emphasizing the significance of transparency and the need for a well-defined action plan. Kiran made it clear that all matters, from case registration to the filing of charge sheets, should be meticulously investigated and finalized.

In cases involving women, children, and serious crimes, Kiran stressed the need for swift investigations and the timely submission of charge sheets in court. Additionally, he directed police officers to take decisive legal action against anti-social activities to maintain law and order.

ASP V Srinivas, Bhupalapalli DSP A Ramulu, Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy, DSP Narayana Naik, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from the district attended the meeting.

