Bid to catch water bottle, snuffs life out of Class 9 student in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Representational Image

Peddapalli: In a rush to catch a water bottle, a Class 9 girl student fell off from a running school van in Elkalapalli of Palakurthi mandal on Monday and suffered severe injuries. She succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to police, a native of Elkalapalli, Thanniru Amulya (13) was studying ninth standard in a private school in Godavarikhani. While she was going to school in her school van on Monday morning, her water bottle fell down from the vehicle near Elkalapalli gate in RFCL township. As she tried to catch the bottle, she fell off from the running vehicle and sustained severe head injury.

Family members immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Karimnagar where she was declared brought dead. Parents Swamy and Rajitha broke down with the sudden demise of their daughter. The couple has a mentally challenged son.