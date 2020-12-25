Big Boss season 4 contestants join Green India Challenge

Actor Kalyani accepted the challenge given by the title winner Abijeet and Mahaboob was nominated by his close friend Sohel who stood in third place in the Bigg Boss show

Hyderabad: Big Boss Season 4 contestants Kalyani and Mahaboob planted the sapling at Jubilee Hills Park and Manikonda residence respectively.

Actor Kalyani accepted the challenge given by the title winner Abijeet and Mahaboob was nominated by his close friend Sohel who stood in third place in the Bigg Boss show.

Both appreciated Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar for taking up the great initiative called Green India Challenge, which is the need of the hour.

