Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade gifts plant to MP Santosh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member and Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar shared his feelings of gratitude after meeting Padmabhushan and Padmavibhushan Veerendra Heggade, Member of Parliament and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari. The meeting took place during Santosh Kumar’s recent visit to the Sri Manjunatha Temple.

During their interaction, Heggade extended his support and appreciation for the Green India Challenge initiative, which aims to promote and enhance green cover across the State. He also presented Santosh Kumar with a plant.

“Feeling blessed & humbled to meet Padmabhushan & Padmavibhushan Shri Veerendra Hegde ji, MP, RS, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari, during our visit to the divine Sri Manjunatha Temple.

His support & appreciation for #GreenIndiaChallenge initiative, along with the gift of a sacred plant to enrich #Telangana’s green cover is a gesture of immense significance. Grateful for this darshan (sic),” Santosh Kumar tweeted.