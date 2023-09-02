MP Santosh Kumar advocates for vulture recognition on Vulture Awareness Day

He also reminded that the vulture species are classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vulture Awareness Day, Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar highlighted the importance of vultures and the role they play in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

He also reminded that the vulture species are classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.

The MP urged people to shift the perspective and give the recognition for their invaluable contributions to our ecosystems.

“In awe of our ecosystem’s unsung heroes on #InternationalVultureAwarenessDay. These magnificent scavengers, many critically endangered on the @IUCNRedList , play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Yet, they often go unnoticed and underappreciated. Let’s change that narrative and give vultures the recognition they deserve!” he tweeted.

Here’s is his tweet:

In awe of our ecosystem’s unsung heroes on #InternationalVultureAwarenessDay. These magnificent scavengers, many critically endangered on the @IUCNRedList , play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Yet, they often go unnoticed and underappreciated. Let’s change that… pic.twitter.com/wu9F6NfBb6 — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) September 2, 2023