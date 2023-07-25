Bihar cabinet meeting to discuss 17 agendas

By IANS Published Date - 02:16 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Patna: The Bihar government will discuss 17 agendas during a cabinet meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

The meeting will begin at 4.30 p.m. at the central hall of the Patna Secretariat.

According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take some important decisions, including 10 lakh government jobs, farmers issues, pensioners schemes, among others.

The cabinet meeting comes a week after Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav along with other officials had travelled to Bengaluru for the second opposition parties’ meeting.