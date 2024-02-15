| Where Are Two Crore Jobs Where Is Modis Guarantee Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses Modi Govt Of Not Delivering On Promises

“Where are two crore jobs? Where is Modi’s guarantee?”: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Modi govt of not delivering on promises

The Congress President said that his party has a history of standing up against injustice in the state.

By ANI Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:36 PM

Aurangabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP on Thursday, saying that it had not provided the promised number of jobs and that the country’s debt situation had deteriorated under its regime.

“I want to ask, where are two crore jobs? Where is Modi’s guarantee? Where is that Rs 15 lakh that he promised?” Kharge asked at a public rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“Either the Prime Minister is a liar or you people, because he said that I’d give Rs 15 lakhs to all, but you people are saying that you didn’t receive… During UPA time, the government was in debt of only Rs 55 lakh crores, but in Modi’s era, we are in debt of Rs 185 lakh crores,” Kharge added.

Kharge alleged that the BJP follows neither the constitution nor democracy.

“They (the BJP) want dictatorship. That’s why we need to fight them by strengthening ourselves,” he said.

Kharge also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for switching over to the NDA.

“The way you supported the Nyay Yatra, especially after seeing the number of people present here, I believe that this time, Congress is going to win from here. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that he would die but wouldn’t switch to the BJP, and today he is with the BJP because of fear. The real leader is Rahul Gandhi, who follows the path of truth,” he said.

“We are fighting for justice against the injustice being done to farmers, labourers, youth, and women. Together, we will win this great battle for justice,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party is committed to the caste census as the next step to social justice. “Congress Party has done many revolutionary works in the country, like the Green Revolution, the White Revolution, and the Computer Revolution. Similarly, we are going to do another revolutionary work, which is the caste census.

The next step for social justice is a caste census, and Congress will do it,” he said.