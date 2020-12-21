Bihar migrant worker killed in group clash in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Nizamabad: A quarrel between two migrant workers groups claimed the life of a person at Mokanapally village in Navipet mandal on Monday. According to police, the migrant workers from Bihar came to Nizamabad for paddy transplantation works and were staying on the compound of a rice mill at Mokanapally. On Monday morning, two groups of the migrants quarrelled over some money issues and attacked each other with granite blocks. In the skirmish, a worker named Tej Sada (42) died on the spot. Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Kumar, Navipet CI Srikanth Reddy inspected the spot and registered a case. Investigation in under way.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .