Bihar native held for selling ganja-laced chocolates in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 12:47 PM

Hyderabad: A Bihar native was caught by the Cyberabad SOT for allegedly selling ganja laced chocolates.

The man Shibu Kumar ( 28), a construction worker had brought the chocolates from Bihar and selling it at his shop at Rangareddy Nagar in Jeedimetla. The police seized 150 chocolates from the shop.

The policeman are investigating.