Bike rally, foot march held for revival of old pension scheme in Warangal

Harikumar condemned the Centre’s attitude and demanded restoration of the OPS in place of the contributory pension scheme (CPS)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Employees protest in Warangal

Warangal: Municipal employees led by the Telangana State Contributory Pension Scheme Employees union (TSCPSEU) leader Harikumar Doddipati conducted a bike rally and a foot march here on Sunday demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Harikumar condemned the Centre’s attitude and demanded restoration of the OPS in place of the contributory pension scheme (CPS). “CPS is a dangerous scheme as it is linked to stock markets. It offers no financial security to employees or their family members after retirement,” he said. “CPS has become a tool that ensures flow of funds to corporate houses,” he added.

Municipal JAC leaders, TMEWA leaders and others participated.