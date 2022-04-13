Bio-gas plant to come up at Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Officials of Suryapet municipality and TSREDCL were exchanging the copies of MoU for setting up of bio-gas plant Imampet in the municipality.

Suryapet: The Suryapet municipality entered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCL) for setting up of a plant to produce bio-gas plant at Suryapet. In the state, Suryapet would become the first municipality, which has a plant to produce bio-gas from the wastes.

In the presence of municipal chairperson Permalla Annapurna, TSREDCL Project Director Srinivasulu and the municipal commissioner Ramanujaneyulu Reddy signed on MOU for setting up the bio-gas plant. Bio-gasplant would come up in two acres in the dumping yard at Imampet on the outskirts of Suryapet.

Speaking on the occasion, Annapurna said that they were working with a target to turn Suryapet as a clean and garbage free town in the country. She reminded that Suryapet municipality already won a national level award for maintaining cleanliness by disposing the wastes ina proper way. In all, 30 tons of waste was being collected by the sanitation workers in the town every day. There was a possibility of producing 30 kgs of bio-gas per day using the wet waste, she added.

The Suryapet municipality also has been successfully running a plastic bricks manufacturing units, which was producing 200 plastic bricks per day using plastic wastes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .