Bizarre! Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews gets “timed-out” against Bangladesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Score card showing Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews as "timed-out".

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews got out in a bizarre fashion in their ongoing World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Monday. He scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter in international cricket to be given “timed-out.”

Mathews who walked out to bat after the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama, in the 25th over of Sri Lanka’s innings, failed to take the crease and face a ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal and got adjudged as out. The opposition captain Shakib-Al Hasan appealed against the batter for a time-out and the on-field umpires had to oblige as they had to go by the rules.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder walked onto the field wearing a broken helmet and tried to plead his case to the umpires and Shakib, but the former followed the rules and the latter did not want to withdraw his appeal. Mathews was timed out 0(0), without facing a single delivery.

The MCC says: “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

According to the ICC World Cup 2023 playing conditions, the time limit for the batter to face a delivery is 2 mins.

There is no love lost between these two sides and “timed-out” dismissal just adds up to that narrative.