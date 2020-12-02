BJP accuses Kavitha of double voting, demands action

They alleged that Kavitha was guilty of exercising her franchise in two places i.e. where she contested as MP and MLC, and now in the GHMC elections.

Hyderabad: The BJP State leadership has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking disqualification of MLC K Kavitha for exercising her voting rights in two different locations. They alleged that Kavitha was guilty of exercising her franchise in two places i.e. where she contested as MP and MLC, and now in the GHMC elections.

In the complaint, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said Kavitha who, was recently elected as MLC from Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency, stated in her nomination that she lived in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and had her name enrolled as voter in Bodhan Assembly constituency with Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number WWT 0218172. He stated that her affidavit and nomination to contest for Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency also mentioned the same.

Premender Reddy said Kavitha tweeted that she had cast her vote in Hyderabad in the recent GHMC polls and on verification, it was found that she had voted in Khairatabad Assembly constituency in Hyderabad with the same EPIC number. As per the GHMC Act and rules, he pointed out that the voters list for GHMC polls should be adopted from Assembly rolls and hence, the MLC was guilty of casting her vote in two places. He urged the ECI to intervene and initiate necessary action in this regard.

