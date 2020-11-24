BJP adopted ‘Becho India’ policy, we call for ‘Socho India’: KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao released a list of 50 questions to BJP seeking answers for its failures to implement the promises and address people’s issues. He tore into the BJP-led Union government for the injustice meted out to the State over the last six years.

By | Published: 1:18 pm 2:32 pm

Hyderabad: Terming the BJP leaders as Goebbels cousins for spreading lies and half-truths, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao took strong exception to the chargesheet released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against the TRS government. He said rather than BJP filing a chargesheet against the State government, people of the country especially Telangana State, would file 132 crore chargesheets against the BJP-led Union government which had utterly failed to time and again failed to keep its promises.

Rama Rao released a list of 50 questions to BJP seeking answers for its failures to implement the promises and address people’s issues. He tore into the BJP-led Union government for the injustice meted out to the State over the last six years. He pointed out that the BJP as a party and also at the Centre had failed to fulfill all its promises including those made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He demanded that the BJP leaders spell out whether the Central government released any addition funds to the State other than tax devolutions mandated by the constitution.

He opined that if the BJP comes to power in Hyderabad, they might sell off the Charminar, the Golconda Fort and even privatise the GHMC as part of its disinvestment policy and claim that they have done it for better future of the city. “Though it promised Make in India movement, the Modi government appears to be keen on its new disinvestment policy of ‘Becho India’ through disinvestment in all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). But we appeal to people with the new slogan of ‘Socho India’,” he added.

The Minister reiterated that the main rival of the ruling TRS in the GHMC elections was AIMIM, but not BJP. However, he exuded confidence that the TRS will emerge the single largest party with the highest number of seats, followed by MIM. “The BJP and Congress might fight for the remaining positions,” he added. He said the a woman corporator from TRS will assume the Mayor’s chair in GHMC.

