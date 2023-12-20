BJP begins preparations for Parliament polls, aims to retain Adilabad

The party's candidate Soyam Bapu Rao had won from Adilabad in 2019. It is now laying special focus on the Parliament constituency, and is making efforts to retain it in the coming polls.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 07:17 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Adilabad: Buoyed by the success in the Legislative Assembly elections in erstwhile Adilabad district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already launched preparations for a similar performance in the forthcoming Parliament elections.

The party’s candidates had won from four out of the total seven Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad. Payal Shankar, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Rama Rao Pawar and Dr P Harish Babu won from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mudhole and Sirpur (T) segments. The four victories in the segment for the BJP were a first in its history in the district.

The party’s national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal recently met the cadre and told them to strive to retain the segment for the second time. Addressing the party workers in a meeting held in Nirmal town a few days ago. He said the contributions of the workers would be recognised.

He said results of elections to Boath, Khanapur and Asifabad Assembly constituency, parts of Adilabad Parliament segment were not discouraging. The party’s candidate Soyam Bapu Rao stood in the second spot in Boath, while Kotnaka Vijay and Ramesh Rathod ended up third.

The party’s share of votes went up from 12 percent in 2018 to 36 percent in 2023. Except for Asifabad, the BJP’s nominees secured over 30 percent of votes in six segments. A Maheshwar Reddy, fielded by the party won from Nirmal Assembly constituency against BRS nominee A Indrakaran Reddy by a margin of 55,697 votes. He stood at the top among the candidates of the party by achieving 54 percent of votes out of the total polled votes.