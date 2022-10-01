BJP cadre join TRS in Dubbak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar is welcoming the BJP cadre into TRS at Pedda Gundavelly in Siddipet District on Saturday.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said several Opposition party leaders and cadre were coming forward to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) since they were confident that the development of Telangana was possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Welcoming over 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers into the party fold at Pedda Gundavelly village of Dubbak Mandal on Saturday, the MP said the Dubbak Assembly Constituency had undergone a transformation during the last eight years as the government brought about a number of development works. Reddy assured that the TRS government would keep all the promises it had made.

The MP participated in a number programmes across the constituency.