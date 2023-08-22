Telangana: BJP candidates first list likely by August end

The party leadership has finalised a list of 60 candidates and among them 30 will be announced in the first list.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:12 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls by the end of August. The party is planning to release 25 to 30 names in the first list.

According to party sources, the first list will be released any day after the public meeting of union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to be held on August 27 in Khammam.

The party leadership has finalised a list of 60 candidates and among them 30 will be announced in the first list. Sitting MLAs and MPs, who were keen in contesting the assembly polls, former MLAs, former MPs and senior leaders’ names are likely to figure in the first list.

Sources said that the BJP leadership has taken a decision to announce the first list following the ruling BRS releasing its candidates names for 115 assembly constituencies on Monday. The BJP is planning to announce the names of the candidates in three phases.